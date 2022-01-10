Wolfe Research Upgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to “Outperform”

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 276,608 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

