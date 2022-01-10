Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Terex accounts for about 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 468.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

