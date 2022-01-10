TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

GSST opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

