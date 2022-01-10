Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,503 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.