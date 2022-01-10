Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 232.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock worth $18,433,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

