Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

