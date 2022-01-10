Graypoint LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.28 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

