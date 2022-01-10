International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $48.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

