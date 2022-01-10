iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $32.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.