Truadvice LLC Sells 935 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned 0.97% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 196.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $71.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.316 per share. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.