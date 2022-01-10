Truadvice LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,717 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.