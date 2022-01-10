TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.42 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.