Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0514 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $179,452.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00065000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,927,135 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

