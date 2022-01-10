Gameswap Market Cap Reaches $23.26 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $101,261.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

