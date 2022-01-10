iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

