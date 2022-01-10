Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $42.14

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CAE stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

