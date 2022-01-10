$401.97 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce sales of $401.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.70 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $340.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

ASIX stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

