Ergo (ERG) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $130.29 million and $1.76 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00009936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.59 or 0.07423353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00312955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00893514 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00070139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00463679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00257062 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

