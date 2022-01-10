Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

