Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $106.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

