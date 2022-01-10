Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $32.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

