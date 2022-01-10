Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $211.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.94. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.