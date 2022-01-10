ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises approximately 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 26.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $38.10 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

