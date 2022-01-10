Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.39.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $180.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.61 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.