Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,581 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $188.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.