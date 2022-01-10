Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 36,911 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,402,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

