Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 59,185 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $63,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 257.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 211.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $299.39 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.