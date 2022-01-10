TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $40,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.61 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

