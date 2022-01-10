Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 19.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $61.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

