State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.31 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $415.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.