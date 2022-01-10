Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

