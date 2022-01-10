Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.