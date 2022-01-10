Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 642.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 50.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 42.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

