Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 25,780 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $225.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.73 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.