Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

