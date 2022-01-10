Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.