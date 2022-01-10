Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3.49 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

