Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

