Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $150,488.87 and approximately $64.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00410256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.01276020 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

