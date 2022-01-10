FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $243.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

