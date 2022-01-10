Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $157,647.30 and $106.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

