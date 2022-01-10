Aurox Price Tops $85.84 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $85.84 or 0.00206793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $390,389.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.