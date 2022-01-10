Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,218 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 99.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 76,095 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.