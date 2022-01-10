qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 9,965 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $68,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $24.07 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

