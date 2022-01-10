qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $239,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,971 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

