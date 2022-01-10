15,749 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 667,069 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

EQT stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

