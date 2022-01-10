qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,396,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $96.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.