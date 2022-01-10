1,900 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $193.07 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

