Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.31.

ILMN opened at $370.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

