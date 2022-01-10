Bank of The West Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $173.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.